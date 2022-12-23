‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard.

“I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said.

Rakes, just 30-years-old, later died at the hospital.

“He wouldn’t want us to be sad, he wouldn’t want us to be crying, showing out, he [would] want us to just love each other, love him,” Randolph added.

Randolph says the two were close, and he had a big family that loved him, including his 3-year-old son.

“He was the life of the party. That’s really all it is, he was the life of the party. We’ll be sad, glad [but] he always came in making jokes. And I feel like that’s how he will want us to remember him as the life of the party,” Randolph said. “He’s not going to be able to spend Christmas with his son, he’s not going to spend Christmas with his mom, his brother, his sisters, his cousin. So, it’s just very heartbreaking.”

Now, just days before Christmas his family says they’re left with more questions than answers.

“I’m not [going to] say we want justice . . . we just want answers. We want clarification because it’s hard to grieve not knowing,” Randolph said.

A close friend chimed in and said, “We just want to know what happened, that’s all.” He was one of Rakes’ neighbors and they became close friends and talked every morning. Now, he said he is trying to navigate life without having one of his closest friends there every day.

Rakes’ mother, Bethany, also expressed frustrations with not being able to see her son’s body, but we’re told that the medical examiner still has some work to do.

We reached out to Novant Health, and they released this statement:

“Our crew provided care at the scene, and our thoughts are with the individual’s family and our affected team member. We are working cooperatively with the Wilmington Police Department and refer you to them for additional information.”

The Wilmington Police Department has not released any additional information, saying that there is an ongoing investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed, and a spokesperson for WPD could not say whether any charges are expected or not.

