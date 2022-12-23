Grand Strand pet owner donates $30,000 worth of supplies to Horry County animal shelters

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shelters across Horry County have reported issues with overcrowding.

They say during the holidays, they see an increase in pet surrenders but do not have the space or the resources to take in animals.

Grand Strand pet owner, Jennifer Archer, saw this demand and decided to do something to help her community.

Archer then started Santa Claus for Paws.

“The process actually started last year. I had an idea to sponsor a rescue for Christmas. So just my husband and I were going to buy gifts for every animal at the rescue,” said Archer. “We did that rather easily. So we decided to add another rescue and when people heard what we’re doing, they wanted to join in.”

She said she donated over $30,000 worth of supplies to seven local animal shelters and rescues this year.

She said this was possible through the help of other community members, and even people from across the country.

Archer said she makes an Amazon Wish List of the items needed and shares the link across social media.

“For me, it’s Christmas and it’s all about you know being special and magical, and you know, helping out in other ways,” said Archer.

She says she already has plans for next year and is expecting to go even bigger and help even more animals.

