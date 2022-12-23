Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand pet owner donates $30,000 worth of supplies to Horry County animal shelters

Santa Claus for Paws
Santa Claus for Paws(Jennifer Archer)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shelters across Horry County have reported issues with overcrowding.

They say during the holidays, they see an increase in pet surrenders but do not have the space or the resources to take in animals.

Grand Strand pet owner, Jennifer Archer, saw this demand and decided to do something to help her community.

Archer then started Santa Claus for Paws.

“The process actually started last year. I had an idea to sponsor a rescue for Christmas. So just my husband and I were going to buy gifts for every animal at the rescue,” said Archer. “We did that rather easily. So we decided to add another rescue and when people heard what we’re doing, they wanted to join in.”

She said she donated over $30,000 worth of supplies to seven local animal shelters and rescues this year.

She said this was possible through the help of other community members, and even people from across the country.

Archer said she makes an Amazon Wish List of the items needed and shares the link across social media.

“For me, it’s Christmas and it’s all about you know being special and magical, and you know, helping out in other ways,” said Archer.

She says she already has plans for next year and is expecting to go even bigger and help even more animals.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-crash on Highway 501
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Bitter cold wind chills develop Friday night into Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - Arctic blast may bring second coldest Christmas on record to Grand Strand

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘I love Christmas’: Surfside artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations
.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - DEC 22 2022
.
VIDEO: Project Lighthouse blesses youths for Christmas
.
VIDEO: Santa Claus for Paws makes record donation to North Myrtle animal shelter