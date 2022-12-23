FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY: Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An arctic cold front is set to bring the second coldest Christmas on record in the Grand Strand this weekend.

TODAY

Today is a First Alert Weather Day, this is all coming from a strong arctic cold front. Now we won’t see that much rain from this system, however you’re definitely going to feel its effect. Temperatures go from the mid 50s from 7am to 30 degrees by 10 am and we’re only going to get colder. This afternoon temperatures are expected to drop in the upper 20s by dinnertime.

Getting colder today (WMBF)

In addition to that, its going to windy. As the front moves through, winds are going to be gusting between 35 to 50 mph all across the Pee Dee. This may cause isolated power outages in some areas. Wind advisory remain in effect for our entire area until 7pm.

Windy Today (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to get colder and colder. Overnight lows are expected to drop in the teens tonight with winds remaining breezy. Wind chills are going to be dropping in the single digits. Wind chill advisory will be in effect tonight through 11am tomorrow morning. Make sure you let your faucet dripping to prevent freezing pipes.

Wind chill advisory tonight (WMBF)

COLD CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

The blast of cold air will linger through Christmas. High temperatures on Christmas Eve are now forecast to only reach 32 degrees. A lingering breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s through the day.

Christmas Eve night will see less wind, but bitter cold temperatures. Inland areas will drop to between 14 and 18 degrees. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will drop to 19 to 22 degrees.

Christmas day will be very cold with afternoon temperatures only in the middle and upper 30s. If the forecast high temperature on Christmas Day of 37 degrees verifies, it will end up as the second coldest Christmas on record behind the famous white Christmas of 1989 when the high temperature was only 28 degrees.

Cold Christmas weekend (WMBF)

