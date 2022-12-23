Submit a Tip
Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home

Bart Steven Sider
Bart Steven Sider(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas.

According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart Steven Sider. Deputies were able to obtain additional search warrants when bomb making materials were found.

22 False Government and Law Enforcement Badges and Credentials
22 False Government and Law Enforcement Badges and Credentials(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

The search warrants resulted in the following:

  • 13 Assorted Firearms
  • 1-37mm Grenade Launcher
  • 2 Body Armor pcs with both soft and hard plates
  • 45 High Capacity Magazines
  • 600 Rounds of Ammunition
  • 22 False Government and Law Enforcement Badges and Credentials
  • Several Homemade Explosive Devices

The Sheriff’s Office said Sider was arrested and taken to the Greenville County where he is currently awaiting trial.

Homemade explosive
Homemade explosive(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

MORE NEWS: Winter storm, high winds cause storm damage in Upstate

