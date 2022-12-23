Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas.

According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart Steven Sider. Deputies were able to obtain additional search warrants when bomb making materials were found.

22 False Government and Law Enforcement Badges and Credentials (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

The search warrants resulted in the following:

13 Assorted Firearms

1-37mm Grenade Launcher

2 Body Armor pcs with both soft and hard plates

45 High Capacity Magazines

600 Rounds of Ammunition

22 False Government and Law Enforcement Badges and Credentials

Several Homemade Explosive Devices

The Sheriff’s Office said Sider was arrested and taken to the Greenville County where he is currently awaiting trial.

Homemade explosive (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

