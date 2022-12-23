Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.

Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 55-year-old Kenneth Andre Davis of Florence.

Von Lutcken said residents in the area hear gunshots and shortly after they discovered Davis in a yard unresponsive.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-665-3191.

