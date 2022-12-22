Submit a Tip
Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say

By WMBF News Staff
Dec. 22, 2022
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.

According to deputies, the man shot was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken later identified the victim as 37-year-old James Quashone Scott, of Darlington. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at 843-665-2121.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

