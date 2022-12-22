Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Weighted blankets from Target recalled after at least 2 children died

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue,...
The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some weighted blankets sold at Target have been recalled after two children died from becoming entrapped inside them, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said in a news release that young children can get stuck inside the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets by unzipping it and going inside.

A 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl reportedly got trapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died from asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April.

Target also received reports of two other children getting caught in the blankets.

The recall specifically involves the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets specifically sold at Target stores nationwide from December 2018 through September 2022.

They weigh 6 pounds and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.

Anyone with a blanket containing one of the following item numbers should stop using it and contact Target for a refund:

· 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)

· 097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

· 097-02-0361(Pink)

· 097-02-0363 (Blue)

· 097-02-0364 (Gray)

· 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

· 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

· 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

Contact Target at 800-400-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or to any Target store, or go online for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-crash on Highway 501
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Bitter cold wind chills develop Friday night into Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - Arctic blast may bring second coldest Christmas on record to Grand Strand

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘I love Christmas’: Surfside artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate reaches deal on $1.7 trillion package, pushing toward passage
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Key Jan. 6 witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony
A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies