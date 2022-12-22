Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Horry County on Wednesday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed two cars, a 2015 Chevrolet SUV and a 2007 Honda Sedan, collided on SC-917 after the Sedan attempted to make a right turn onto Hwy 19.

A passenger in the SUV died. The driver in the SUV and one passenger did not sustain injuries, another passenger was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the sedan was also taken to the hospital.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

