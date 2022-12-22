Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport.

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at 2:50 p.m. Arriving officers broke up two people and then began interviewing the suspect and victim.

The woman said she and her husband had flown to South Carolina for a vacation. She then saw several indecent photos in her husband’s phone, which led to an argument, according to an incident report.

“The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the incident report reads.

In the interview with the victim, Airport Police say he provided the same timeline of events but denied being kicked by the woman.

Investigators say they pulled surveillance video that showed the suspect kicking the victim twice in the legs, throwing his cell phone and attempting to strike his face.

The woman admitted to hitting the victim and was arrested, according to the incident report.

Barbour is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-crash on Highway 501
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Bitter cold wind chills develop Friday night into Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - Arctic blast may bring second coldest Christmas on record to Grand Strand