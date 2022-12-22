Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport.

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at 2:50 p.m. Arriving officers broke up two people and then began interviewing the suspect and victim.

The woman said she and her husband had flown to South Carolina for a vacation. She then saw several indecent photos in her husband’s phone, which led to an argument, according to an incident report.

“The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the incident report reads.

In the interview with the victim, Airport Police say he provided the same timeline of events but denied being kicked by the woman.

Investigators say they pulled surveillance video that showed the suspect kicking the victim twice in the legs, throwing his cell phone and attempting to strike his face.

The woman admitted to hitting the victim and was arrested, according to the incident report.

Barbour is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

