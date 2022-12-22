Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Precious Paws Boutique has healthy options and more to gift your furry friends

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Precious Paws Boutique caters to cats and dogs. They carry apparel, healthy treats, toys, accessories, raw food and much more!

Precious only carry the best of everything when it comes to your furiend.

They have the highest quality and healthiest options for your dogs and cats.

They have a wide variety of high-quality kibble, raw, freeze-dried, frozen, and more!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-crash on Highway 501
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Bitter cold wind chills develop Friday night into Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - Arctic blast may bring second coldest Christmas on record to Grand Strand

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Precious Paw 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Precious Paw 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Precious Paw 1
,
Grand Strand Today - Precious Paws 5