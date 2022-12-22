McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend.

Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”

The order temporarily suspends “certain rules and regulations” for commercial vehicles and operators. Those regulations include rules on registration, permitting, length, width, weight, load and hours of service for any vehicles responding to emergency conditions.

It includes commercial vehicles transporting “essential goods and products, such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, fuels and petroleum products (to include gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil, kerosene, propane, liquid petroleum, and other refined petroleum products and related equipment and assets), livestock, poultry, feed for livestock and poultry, and crops and other agricultural products ready to be harvested.

Portions of SC under wind chill advisory

The Midlands and Upstate of South Carolina is under a wind chill advisory from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday with very cold wind chills expected.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Those areas of the state, along with east central Georgia, could see wind chills ranging between 5 degrees to -5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said gusty winds could drive wind chill readings to between 0 and 10 degrees Friday night into Saturday morning.

A wind chill advisory for the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions may be issued.

Cold temperatures and wind chills will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning.

