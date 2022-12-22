‘I love Christmas’: Surfside Beach artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You might start getting into the holiday spirit after Thanksgiving, but one local artist nicknamed Tommy Christmas stays in the zone year-round making handmade holiday decorations.

Tommy Christmas said he actually got into making wooden creations by accident three years ago.

“I did a job with my family, and I took home a piece of plywood. My brother handed it to me and said, ‘go make a Grinch’. So, I made a Grinch,” said Tommy Christmas.

He said the very first six-foot-tall Grinch he made from wood sold within 20 minutes.

So, he started up a Facebook page and the business took off.

Now, Tommy Christmas recently moved into a workshop because he simply outgrew his garage where orders for his handmade Christmas decorations started piling up.

He spends all day in his workshop making Christmas decorations year-round, and his most requested item is still his original Grinch.

I asked Tommy Christmas why he enjoys working nonstop on his Christmas decorations and his answer was pretty simple.

“I love Christmas. Who doesn’t love Christmas? I’m here, everybody loves Christmas in this state. They love Christmas. Everybody does. So, that’s what I know. That’s what I do and that’s what I do best. So, that’s why I do it. I love it,” said Tommy Christmas.

He said he’s sold over 200 decorations this year and is already planning to make another 100 Grinches next month for a big order.

However, he doesn’t only spend his time cutting out six-foot Grinches.

Tommy Christmas also brings holiday cheer to storefronts across the Grand Strand.

You’ll find his Christmas paintings on businesses and Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, Conway, Georgetown, North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Murrells Inlet and Surfside Beach.

Tommy Christmas said, at the end of the day, carving wood and making decorations for you and your family to enjoy is not only what he spends most of his time on but what he enjoys doing the most.

“I’ll watch a couple of Christmas movies as I’m going along and keep the door open if people want to come in for the last items for Christmas. I enjoy this. I like doing this. I like when the little kids come in here when they’re gonna pick up their stuff. That’s what I enjoy,” said Tommy Christmas.

He says his goal for next year is to put up a big sign on the front of his shop so people will know where he is.

He also wants to set up a workshop outside for kids to paint small wooden decorations.

You can find pictures and videos of Tommy Christmas’ work on his Facebook by clicking here.

His shop is located at 411 Highway 17 South in Surfside Beach.

You can also reach him at (516) 314-4793.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.