FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - Crashing temperatures and howling winds arrive Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will usher in the coldest Christmas since 1999 with plummeting temperatures, strong winds and bitterly cold wind chills.

A surge of very cold Arctic air will continue to work its way across the country today and arrive in the Carolinas on Friday. The very strong front will deliver a dramatic drop in temperatures throughout the day Friday. In addition, very strong winds will blow on Friday and Friday night and lead to single-digit wind chills at times.

DRAMATIC DROP IN TEMPERATURES

Friday’s high temperatures will occur right around sunrise when southwesterly winds boost temperatures into the 50s to near 60 along the Grand Strand. The powerful cold front will blast through the area by mid-morning. This front will be accompanied by a very dramatic drop in temperatures.

Temperatures will fall rapidly through the day Friday with strong winds. (WMBF)

By midday, temperatures will be plunging through the 40s and into the 30s. By the mid to late afternoon, temperatures will continue to rapidly fall to below freezing.

By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the teens inland and lower 20s across the Grand Strand.

STRONG WINDS

As the front moves through the area, it will produce a period of very strong winds. The initial front could produce wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph during the morning hours on Friday. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be common through the afternoon and evening. Winds will diminish slightly, but still gust as high as 30 to 35 mph through Friday night into Christmas Eve morning.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely on Friday. (WMBF)

BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS

As the cold air blows in on very strong winds, wind chills will nosedive through the day Friday and into Friday night. The coldest wind chill readings will happen early Saturday morning. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will feel like 5 to 10 degrees at times. Wind chills in the teens will be common through Christmas morning.

Bitter cold wind chills develop Friday night into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

COLD CHRISTMAS

The blast of cold air will linger through Christmas. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will barely climb above freezing. Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning will see very cold temperatures continue. Inland areas will drop to between 14 and 18 degrees. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will drop to 19 to 22 degrees.

Bitter cold weather continues for Christmas Day. (WMBF)

Christmas day will be very cold with afternoon temperatures only in the middle and upper 30s making it the coldest Christmas across the area since 1999.

The long duration of very cold weather will put some pipes at risk especially exposed pipes and those in elevated houses. (WMBF)

