Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway.

“It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.

Melvin brought her son Ashton Williams and some friends to the Worship Center, where they enjoyed good food, fellowship and gifts.

“The shrimp and grits was the bomb dot com,” said Melvin.

For Williams, getting a gift in the form of a nerf ball means one less gift that his parents have to purchase this Christmas.

“I actually felt pretty good. Growing up, my parents really didn’t have a lot of money to give me whatever I wanted. I feel great that I got something,” said Williams.

Since 2014 Divine Deliverance has been giving back to the community in different ways, but this year they wanted to make it a special Christmas for families.

“We actually got together as a nonprofit organization wanting to give back to our community. Many people believe ministry is just in house, but we want to take it outside our four walls,” said Doriel Jackson, Executive Administrator for Divine Deliverance Worship Center.

One of the ways the church accomplished that is with free haircuts courtesy of local professional barber Kennedy Rogers.

“I am helping in the community today because growing up I never had someone that could pour into me the way that I have poured into these young men,” said Rogers.

Along with free haircuts, he also shared valuable advice and mentorship for kids and teens.

“I try to be personable and relatable because the Barbershop is the cornerstone of the community,” said Rogers.

Synjya Barnes is 15 and new to the Conway area. He has known Rogers for a while however and appreciates his words of encouragement.

“He always shows that he cares, he always shows his passion. It’s just another positive good thing in this community,” said Barnes.

Strangers became friends and connected with a simple embrace. Others were in awe of the kind gestures of fellowship.

“A lot of people don’t have family, so it’s important for the community to have events like this to reach people,” said Alyiah Alston.

For anyone going through a hard time as the year comes to a close, there are messages of hope.

“No one is exempt from life circumstances and situations. We have a greater hope that is in Christ and we rely on God and His word,” said Jackson.

