Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

