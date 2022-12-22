Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening.
The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
Details are limited at this time.
