Deputies charge NC man after infant hospitalized for broken bones

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a 22-year-old for abusing an infant in Marion.

Deputies said on Dec. 6, Detective Brown received a report of possible child abuse from the McDowell County Department of Social Services. The report alleged an infant had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville with numerous broken bones and a head injury.

The Sheriff’s Office said David Ochoa Ocampo was arrested by Brown on Dec. 19 and charged with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury following the investigation.

A magistrate issued Ocampo a $100,000 secured bond.

