Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County are investigating a death Thursday morning.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said an investigation is underway in the 70 block of Old Red Springs Rd. in Maxton.

Deputies, homicide investigators and crime scene investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-crash on Highway 501
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Fatal Accident (gfx)
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

Latest News

Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - Crashing temperatures and howling winds arrive Friday
DOZENS SHOW UP FOR FIRST "TAKE THE CITY" CHRISTMAS EDITION EVENT IN CONWAY
Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway
.
VIDEO: What to expect traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport this holiday season
.
VIDEO: Florence County Sheriff’s Office on $9M cocaine bust: ‘A very productive traffic stop’