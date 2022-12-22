Conway man accused of shooting into woman’s apartment after argument via text

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a woman following an argument.

Records show 27-year-old Hakeem Hilliard was arrested Wednesday by the Horry County Police Department and faces several charges, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

According to documents obtained by WMBF News, the shooting happened on Nov. 23 at an apartment complex on Chanticleer Village Drive. The victim told police she and the suspect, later identified as Hilliard, were arriving via text messages throughout the day.

Warrants state Hilliard threatened the victim over text with a firearm before allegedly firing a shot into the victim’s apartment through her bedroom window.

An officer at the scene reported finding a bullet hole in the center of her bedroom window that went into one of the walls in the room. Police also found bullet holes in the hood of the victim’s vehicle.

Hilliard is additionally charged with third-degree assault, malicious injury to personal property, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature as well as unlawful possession of a firearm due to an armed robbery conviction in 2016.

As of Thursday, online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set.

