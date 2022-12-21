Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

Vehicle collides with buildings in Carolina Forest area
Vehicle collides with buildings in Carolina Forest area(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road.

Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside the building.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
33-year-old mother killed in Florence crash; spouse and child hospitalized coroner says
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: What to expect traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport this holiday season
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-crash on Highway 501
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
There's lots to do at Biltmore Estate this fall.
Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at Biltmore Estate
Myrtle Beach emergency housing shelters welcome those in need ahead of arctic blast