Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road.

Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside the building.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

