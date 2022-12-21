Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road.
Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside the building.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
