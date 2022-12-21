TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks all southbound lanes along Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has all southbound lanes blocked on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck is at Highway 501 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, close to Carolina Forest High School.

The SCDOT camera network shows a few fire trucks on the scene.

It’s not clear how many cars are involved or if anyone is hurt in the crash.

