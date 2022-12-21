Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks all southbound lanes along Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

The SCDOT is reporting a crash on Highway 501 at Myrtle Ridge Drive that has all southbound...
The SCDOT is reporting a crash on Highway 501 at Myrtle Ridge Drive that has all southbound lanes blocked.(Source: SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has all southbound lanes blocked on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck is at Highway 501 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, close to Carolina Forest High School.

The SCDOT camera network shows a few fire trucks on the scene.

It’s not clear how many cars are involved or if anyone is hurt in the crash.

WMBF News is working to gather more information on the crash.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
33-year-old mother killed in Florence crash; spouse and child hospitalized coroner says
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: What to expect traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport this holiday season
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Horry County Fire Rescue
Coroner: 71-year-old woman victim of fatal 3-vehicle crash in Loris
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation