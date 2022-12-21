Surveillance video helps identify suspect of Georgetown stabbing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man has been arrested for an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 4.

Roderick Greene, 44, faces charges of assault and battery second degree, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Georgetown Police officers were called to a report of a stabbing near West Street around 3:30 p.m., according to an incident report. Once on scene, police found the victim with a large stab wound to his thigh, as well as injuries to his head and face.

Police say the victim said he was in a car with the suspect, now identified as Roderick Greene. Greene held the victim at gunpoint and told him he was going to rob him and his dad.

The victim escaped the vehicle and ran for help, the incident report states.

Greene followed the victim onto a porch and began to stab him and hit him in the face.

Afte the assault, the victim knocked on the door of the nearest residence and asked for help, which is when Greene fled.

Greene was arrested after a street surveillance camera captured the entire assault. The case has now been taken over by the Criminal Investigations Division, reports say.

