Over $20 million in proposed federal spending bill could help finish Carolina Bays Parkway project

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Federal funds could be heading to Horry County to help finish a long-standing road project.

The office of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday that the bill includes $22 million for an “interchange extension” in Horry County.

County spokesman Thomas Bell confirmed to WMBF News that the money would go toward the northern extension of Carolina Bays Parkway on Highway 31.

The Carolina Bays Parkway project has been a point of contention between officials and residents for a number of years due to proposals that saw roads cut through farms and other areas near the South Carolina/North Carolina state line.

It’s also the subject of a $42 million lawsuit against Horry County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation, in which a contractor accused the SCDOT of hindering its work on the project and causing it not to meet a deadline.

The extension is part of Horry County’s RIDE III series of road projects, supported by a penny sales tax that will expire in May 2025. As of Wednesday, the final phase of the project is still considered “on schedule.” It’s set to enter a design stage in the spring.

The bill in Congress also includes nearly $1.10 million toward science and health equipment for Francis Marion University, $4.6 million toward town park improvements in Kingstree and nearly $425,000 for water plant improvements in Cheraw.

The bill is set to be voted on in the House of Representatives this week.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

