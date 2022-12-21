NCHP: Deadly crash shuts down I-95 northbound lanes near Lumberton area

Submit a Tip
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Parts of I-95 near Lumberton are closed Tuesday night because of two crashes, one of them being deadly, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the crashes are in the northbound lanes near mile marker 26.

The Lumberton Rescue and EMS are currently diverting northbound traffic off at exit 25 onto Highway 301. The detour will take traffic through St. Pauls back onto I-95 at exit 33.

It’s not clear how many cars are involved.

Lewis said more information will be available on the crashes once the scenes are clear.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

