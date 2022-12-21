MUSC never offered surgeries for transgender minors, spokesperson says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is responding after a conservative group of politicians claimed the health system provided care for children in a pediatric transgender clinic.

A spokesperson for MUSC says they never provided gender-altering surgeries for minors in the pediatric endocrine clinic nor have they had a specific “transgender clinic” for minors. Individuals with gender dysphoria are “seen as part of our pediatric endocrine service,” the statement said.

The statement goes on to say MUSC’s Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic still treats patients. The Pediatric Endocrinology Program treats several endocrine problems including diabetes.

MUSC says pediatric or adolescent transgender hormonal care has not been provided since July 1, in accordance with Proviso 23.4. They say “medically necessary treatment and supportive care is provided to all patients presenting to the clinic in accordance with Proviso 23.4.”

On Friday, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus announced “a huge win” after MUSC said they were dropping pediatric transgender clinics. The clinics provided hormonal care to minors.

“This is a huge win for the Freedom Caucus, but more importantly, it is a huge win for childhood innocence,” Chairman Adam Morgan, R-Greenville, said on Friday. “Officials from MUSC have informed us that they will no longer be providing morally and ethically repugnant ‘gender-affirming care’ that results in irrevocable and irreparable harm for minors.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.