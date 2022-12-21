MBPD warns residents to keep track of packages to avoid falling victim to porch pirates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be watching out for last-minute gifts to hit their doorsteps, but so are porch pirates.

Myrtle Beach police said now is the time when thieves are going to be on the lookout for Christmas deliveries.

Sgt. Tom Vest said the best defense is planning out your deliveries and making sure you or someone you trust is there to immediately get your packages off the porch.

“Take the time to plan when the deliveries are going to come in. Let your neighbors know if a package is going to arrive. Set alerts so you can either be home, have somebody pick it up, or you can have it delivered to a distribution center and pick it up there on your way home,” Vest explained.

With online shopping on the rise, experts said package thefts have become an epidemic on their own.

According to a report from SafeWise, an online guide to security and safety products, an estimated 260 million packages were stolen over the last year.

“Everybody’s getting boxes of things, whether it’s laptops or computers. You don’t want to leave those in your car before the holiday season and you don’t want to leave the boxes out so everybody knows what you have,” Vest said.

He added that you should be aware of what you post on social media so that the thieves don’t take it to another level and make their way inside your home.

“We all want to celebrate and post our new stuff, but be careful doing that especially if you’re going out of town shortly afterward, you don’t want to let people know what’s in the house,” Vest said.

And if someone does fall victim to a porch pirate, you should alert the police first before reaching out to the delivery companies.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.