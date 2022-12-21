Man charged with murder of unborn child could face death penalty
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people and killed an unborn child on Tuesday morning.
Officers said they responded to the Gardens at Parkway apartments just after 1:30 a.m. after someone reported gunshots.
According to officers, two victims had already been taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries before they arrived. Witnesses told officers that a man was trying to get into a car when the suspect showed up and shot him with some kind of rifle. According to witnesses, a woman sitting inside the vehicle the man was trying to get into was also shot.
The man was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman was shot in the back and also had non-life-threatening injuries. However, officers said she was nine months pregnant, and sadly, her unborn child died following the incident.
The suspect, 21-year-old Javier Williams, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. Records show that Williams posted a $24,000 surety bond on December 19 for gun and drug charges that he received a few days before.
On Tuesday evening, Chief of Police TJ Chaudoin posted an update on the situation to Facebook.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Williams appeared before a judge for an arraignment where he was told the following:
- He could face up to 10 years for the possession of a machine gun charge.
- He could face the death penalty for the murder charge.
- He could face up to 30 years for the attempted murder charge.
- He could face up to five years for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge.
This is an active investigation, according to officers. We will update this story as officials release new details.
