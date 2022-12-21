FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - Arctic blast ushers in coldest Christmas since 1999

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will usher in the coldest Christmas since 1999 with plummeting temperatures, strong winds and bitterly cold wind chills.

A surge of very cold Arctic air will continue to work its way across the country Thursday and arrive in the Carolinas on Friday. The very strong front will deliver a dramatic drop in temperatures throughout the day Friday. In addition, very strong winds will blow on Friday and Friday night and lead to single-digit wind chills at times.

DRAMATIC DROP IN TEMPERATURES

Friday’s high temperatures will occur right around sunrise when southwesterly winds boost temperatures into the 50s to near 60 along the Grand Strand. The powerful cold front will blast through the area by mid-morning. This front will be accompanied by a very dramatic drop in temperatures.

High temperatures on Friday will occur around sunrise with temperatures in the 50s to near 60. (WMBF)

By midday, temperatures will be plunging through the 40s and into the 30s. By the mid to late afternoon, temperatures will continue to rapidly fall to below freezing.

By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the upper teens inland and lower 20s across the Grand Strand.

Temperatures plummet on Friday. (WMBF)

STRONG WINDS

As the front moves through the area, it will produce a period of very strong winds. The initial front could produce wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph during the morning hours on Friday. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be common through the afternoon and evening. Winds will diminish slightly, but still gust as high as 30 to 35 mph through Friday night into Christmas Eve morning.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible Friday. (WMBF)

BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS

As the cold air blows in on very strong winds, wind chills will nosedive through the day Friday and into Friday night. The coldest wind chill readings will happen early Saturday morning. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will feel like 5 to 10 degrees at times. Wind chills in the teens will be common through Christmas morning.

Wind chills will drop to 5 to 10 degrees Saturday morning. (WMBF)

COLD CHRISTMAS

The blast of cold air will linger through Christmas. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will barely climb above freezing. Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning will see very cold temperatures continue. Inland areas will drop to between 14 and 18 degrees. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will drop to 19 to 22 degrees.

Christmas day will be very cold with afternoon temperatures only in the middle and upper 30s making it the coldest Christmas across the area since 1999.

2022 will be the coldest Christmas in the area since 1999. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.