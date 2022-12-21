Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dabo Swinney: Clemson football program built on God’s NIL

Dabo Swinney speaks on National Signing Day about recruitment
Dabo Swinney speaks on National Signing Day about recruitment
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has had a lot to say about NIL over the years - and his press conference on National Signing Day was no different.

“We built this program on NIL. We really did,” Swinney said. “It’s probably different than what you’re thinking though. We built this program in God’s name, image, and likeness.”

He was responding to a question from FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole about how NIL has factored into recruiting since it began in South Carolina in July 2021.

“It really hasn’t been much of an issue for us,” Swinney said. “Our focus has always been inside out here.”

Earlier this year Swinney said he was wrongly tied to a narrative that he is against NIL.

“When NIL came there was nobody more equipped than us as a program, you know, with what we’ve been doing for 14 years now,” Swinney said on Wednesday. “God just continues to bless us here at Clemson.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
33-year-old mother killed in Florence crash; spouse and child hospitalized coroner says
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Bowl fans enjoy the Grand Strand experience
Myrtle Beach Bowl fans experience the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach Bowl fans experience the Grand Strand before the game
It's the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl where UConn and Marshall will go head to head
Fans share excitement for Myrtle Beach Bowl between Marshall, UConn
The Myrtle Beach Bowl generates roughly $3.5 million for the Grand Strand area.
UConn, Marshall arrive for upcoming Myrtle Beach Bowl