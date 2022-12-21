CVS, Walgreens to pay $17 billion in opioid settlement, SC to receive $242 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple companies are paying out $17.3 billion in an opioid settlement that could see $242 million go to SC.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said Teva, Allergan, CVS, and Walgreens agreed to the settlement for their roles in the opioid crisis. In addition to the monetary recovery, CVS and Walgreens agreed to injunctive relief that requires pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity around opioid prescriptions.

Teva and Allergan agreed to a prohibition on promoting opioids directly or through third parties and opioid-related lobbying. Wilson said the companies must also turn over documents produced in litigation to the public.

As part of the agreements, counties and eligible cities will get to review the terms and sign on during the first quarter of 2023. Similar to previous settlements with other major opioid distributors and Johnson and Johnson, the settlement funding will go towards helping the opioid crisis.

Wilson said the aid will include education, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services. This latest settlement will bring the state’s recoveries from opioid cases to $646 million.

The payments are structured to provide immediate resources and sustained help over time. CVS’ payments will be spread over 10 years, and Walgreens will pay over 15 years. Teva’s payments are spread over a 13-year span and Allergan’s payments will extend over seven years.

If there is enough sign-on, payments will begin during the second half of 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.