Crime spree across Sumter and Clarendon County leaves woman dead, suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A joint investigation from Sumter and Clarendon County announced an arrest Wednesday.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said Jason Tyrell Ford, 22, has been arrested in a murder and attempted murder investigation. He is charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime from Sumter County.

Dennis said on Dec. 14 the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Camden Rd. in reference to a ‘shots fired’ call. Investigators found a victim who reported he’d walked out of his residence when he found a man attempting to get into his vehicle. The suspect shot at him three times when confronted, the victim was not hit but debris struck his face.

The victim told investigators he saw the suspect leave in a silver Toyota Corolla. Surveillance video identified the car and investigators were able to identify the vehicle. The vehicle came back to a woman registered in Clarendon County.

At that point in the investigation, the Sumter County deputies contacted the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and requested their assistance in contacting the person, who was registered in New Zion.

Sumter deputies followed up at the address of Mae Edith Burgess, 72, in the 1800 block of Oakdale Rd. Burgess was found deceased inside her home and was determined to have been shot twice. A Dodge Durango was spotted in the yard, it came back to a resident on Ashby Rd. The car had been reported stolen the previous day on Dec. 13.

Investigators said at that point it became clear the shooting, the homicide, and the stolen vehicle were all connected. Dennis and Baxley decided to continue as a joint investigation. SLED was requested to assist in the follow-up.

Baxley said SLED investigators used expedited DNA testing in the investigation to identify Ford as a suspect. Ford was arrested at his residence in Sumter County on Dec. 20 after warrants were drawn for the Old Camden Highway shooting in Sumter. Deputies from both departments and SLED agents made the arrest without incident.

Baxley said he’d met with Burgess’ family. He said currently, it appears there was no motive in her murder. Clarendon County charges will include murder, burglary 1st degree, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Baxley said additional charges may happen in the case.

Burgess’ Toyota has not been recovered. Anyone with information on the vehicle is being asked to contact their local law enforcement.

