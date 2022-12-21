Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crime spree across Sumter and Clarendon County leaves woman dead, suspect arrested

Jason Tyrell Ford
Jason Tyrell Ford(Sumter County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A joint investigation from Sumter and Clarendon County announced an arrest Wednesday.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said Jason Tyrell Ford, 22, has been arrested in a murder and attempted murder investigation. He is charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime from Sumter County.

Dennis said on Dec. 14 the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Camden Rd. in reference to a ‘shots fired’ call. Investigators found a victim who reported he’d walked out of his residence when he found a man attempting to get into his vehicle. The suspect shot at him three times when confronted, the victim was not hit but debris struck his face.

The victim told investigators he saw the suspect leave in a silver Toyota Corolla. Surveillance video identified the car and investigators were able to identify the vehicle. The vehicle came back to a woman registered in Clarendon County.

At that point in the investigation, the Sumter County deputies contacted the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and requested their assistance in contacting the person, who was registered in New Zion.

Sumter deputies followed up at the address of Mae Edith Burgess, 72, in the 1800 block of Oakdale Rd. Burgess was found deceased inside her home and was determined to have been shot twice. A Dodge Durango was spotted in the yard, it came back to a resident on Ashby Rd. The car had been reported stolen the previous day on Dec. 13.

Investigators said at that point it became clear the shooting, the homicide, and the stolen vehicle were all connected. Dennis and Baxley decided to continue as a joint investigation. SLED was requested to assist in the follow-up.

Baxley said SLED investigators used expedited DNA testing in the investigation to identify Ford as a suspect. Ford was arrested at his residence in Sumter County on Dec. 20 after warrants were drawn for the Old Camden Highway shooting in Sumter. Deputies from both departments and SLED agents made the arrest without incident.

Baxley said he’d met with Burgess’ family. He said currently, it appears there was no motive in her murder. Clarendon County charges will include murder, burglary 1st degree, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Baxley said additional charges may happen in the case.

Burgess’ Toyota has not been recovered. Anyone with information on the vehicle is being asked to contact their local law enforcement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-crash on Highway 501
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Bitter cold wind chills develop Friday night into Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - Arctic blast may bring second coldest Christmas on record to Grand Strand

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘I love Christmas’: Surfside artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
Hakeem Hilliard
Conway man accused of shooting into woman’s apartment after argument via text
Javier Williams
Man dies after shooting that killed unborn child in Greenwood
One local artist, nicknamed Tommy Christmas, stays in the Christmas spirit year-round making...
‘I love Christmas’: Surfside Beach artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations