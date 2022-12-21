Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
33-year-old mother killed in Florence crash; spouse and child hospitalized coroner says
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: What to expect traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport this holiday season
The SCDOT is reporting a crash on Highway 501 at Myrtle Ridge Drive that has all southbound...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks all southbound lanes along Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy. The Senate has voted...
Senate confirms new US ambassador to Russia
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund