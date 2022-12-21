Bicyclist killed in crash in Dillon County, troopers say

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday night in Dillon County.

Master Trooper James Miller said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 301 North near West Country Club Road about three miles away from the city of Dillon.

Miller said an SUV and the bicyclist were heading north on Highway 301 North when the bike was hit by the SUV.

The bicyclist died in the crash. The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet by the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

Miller added that no charges will be filed in connection to the wreck.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

