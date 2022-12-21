Avoid the sprint to the gate: What to expect traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As many pack their bags and take to the skies for the holidays, Myrtle Beach International Airport has a few tips to avoid a sprint to the gate.

While it’s the most wonderful time of year, MYR is actually not the busiest.

Ryan Betcher, the spokesperson for MYR, said the airport sees the most number of travelers in the summer, but they are still expecting a lot of passengers over the next few days.

“When we talk about holiday travel, it’s really a lot of locals coming and going from this area whether it’s individuals leaving Myrtle Beach that live here or family members flying in. So, what we do expect to see is more locals traveling during the holiday season than what we might see other times of the year,” said Betcher.

Although MYR is not expecting to see Memorial Day Weekend-like headaches, Betcher said this is the first time the airport has seen its parking lots reach capacity for several weeks during the off-season.

You’ll need to park in contingency spots if the lots are full which are a little farther from the terminal.

However, MYR has shuttles that will take you to and from those areas.

AAA Carolinas is predicting 1.8 million South Carolinians will head out of town for the holidays which is a new record high for year-end travel in the state.

So, if you want to avoid running through the airport to catch your flight like the family in “Home Alone,” here are a few tips.

First, make sure your carry-on bags are not cluttered.

TSA needs a clear image of your bag when it passes through the X-ray machine which they can’t do if it’s over-packed.

MYR also suggests putting all of your liquids in one bag and wearing shoes you can easily take off so you can quickly get through security.

It’s also important to arrive at least two hours before your flight.

Arriving early will give you enough time to find parking, get checked in, go through TSA and maybe even grab a bite to eat.

Betcher also said to make sure to keep an eye out for any changes to your flight since other parts of the country are bracing for winter storms.

“It does have some effects or some impacts potentially if there’s weather or delays in other parts of the country. So, the biggest recommendation for that is continuously keep in touch with your airline by checking the flight status online and just monitoring for any kind of changes or adjustments,” said Betcher.

Overall, Betcher said MYR expects smooth travel for the holidays.

