Suspect charged with murder after months-long investigation, Florence police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is charged with murder after a months-long investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Florence police arrested Chancey Ja’Mario Williams, 25, on Monday on outstanding warrants of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, burglary- first-degree, and two counts of assault and battery- third-degree.

Williams’ murder and weapons charges stem from the fatal shooting of Nicaree Wilson on June 5 in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Investigators allege Williams shot Wilson after a verbal altercation at that residence.

Williams’ drug charge stems from a July 9 investigation at Timrod Park during which approximately 3.8 grams of suspected cocaine base was seized.

Williams’ burglary and assault charges stem from incidents on July 31 and Aug. 4 at a home in the 900 block of Ingram Street reportedly targeting the same victim.

He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center, with a bond hearing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

