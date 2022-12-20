Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced Tuesday the state will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying:

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh. Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”

#BREAKING: @SCAttyGenOffice announces it will NOT seek the death penalty in the case against Alex #Murdaugh. Instead, they will seek life without parole.@Live5News — Blair Sabol-Live 5 News (@BlairSabolTV) December 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.