Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced Tuesday the state will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying:

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh. Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”

