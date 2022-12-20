Submit a Tip
Police: 16-year-old and infant daughter missing from Hartsville; may be in danger

Mikaela Crawford, Amber Crawford
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hartsville police are searching for a 16-year-old and her infant daughter. Investigators say they may be in danger.

The Hartsville Police Department said 16-year-old Mikaela Crawford is approximately 5′2″ and 118 lbs. She was last seen walking on the 300 block of Jasper Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday with her 12-week-old daughter Amber Crawford.

If you know of their whereabouts please call the station at 843-383-3011 until 5 p.m. and 911 or 398-4920 after hours.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

