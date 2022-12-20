Submit a Tip
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in Myrtle Beach.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Cedar Street, off Highway 501 on Monday.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found two people with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the man was waiting for the female victim when she arrived to pick up a child from a babysitter.

MBPD says the man shot her as she approached the building.

Police said the man then shot himself.

The woman died from her injuries.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 26-year-old Betzabeth Meza, who was originally from Mexico.

The man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Myrtle Beach police said the child is safe and was not harmed during this incident.

This case is being investigated as domestic-related, the report states.

“This is still an active investigation,” MBPD said in a statement. “We ask that our community join us in offering prayers for the families during this time.”

WMBF News will bring you updates as this story develops.

