Myrtle Beach man faces several charges connected to child exploitation investigation

Aubrey Wade
Aubrey Wade(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man faces serious charges after investigators said he was connected to sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to 41-year-old Aubrey Wade.

They said he distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities arrested him in early December.

He faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He could face up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted.

He remains at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $60,500 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney Generals Office.

