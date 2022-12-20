Myrtle Beach Bowl fans experience the Grand Strand before the game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From the tailgates to the gridiron, fans from all over showed off their spirit just before the Myrtle Beach Bowl kicked off.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl game on Monday featured the Marshall Thundering Herd facing off against the UConn Huskies.

Fans traveled from all over to support their teams, some shared how it brought back childhood memories of being in the Grand Strand.

“Oh, we’re ready to take on the Huskies,” said Tim Norris, a visiting Marshall fan from Huntington, West Virginia. “We’re ready to kick the Huskies’ butt. It brings back a lot of childhood memories because as a kid we would come here every year.”

Good seafood and other spots like The Hangout allowed fans to find ways to stay busy before the game, but a few of them said just being able to gather and tailgate has been another highlight.

“It’s going to be this tailgate, then the game, then this big win,” said Peter Batchler, a UConn fan visiting from Connecticut. “I think means that UConn football isn’t dead, we’re back so we got to get the win, cause that’s a winning season, and that’s momentum going forward.”

“I went to the Original Benjamin’s for Seafood. I went to the hangout for the pep rally,” said William McCallister, a Marshall fan visiting from Barboursville, West Virginia. “That was a pretty cool spot man. It means the world to me to hang out with my best friends, hanging out with the herd, and tailgate one last time for the season.”

As for the game, Marshall jumped ahead 21-0 in the first half and while UConn put up a strong effort in the third, ultimately Marshall pulled out the win 28-14.

