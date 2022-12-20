Submit a Tip
Little River man sentenced in 2020 pedestrian fatality

James Hampton Vereen, 2022
James Hampton Vereen, 2022(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man is sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the 2020 death of a pedestrian.

The charge stems from a crash on July 18, 2020, in which 40-year-old James Hampton Vereen’s vehicle hit then-37-year-old Pamela Harding, of Little River, who was walking on Baker Street.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Kirk Griffin sentenced Vereen to 10 years in prison suspended upon his service of two years in prison and four years on probation.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said that after pleading guilty, Vereen asked to have his sentence reconsidered based on a medical condition.

Based on Vereen’s medical condition and with input from the victim’s family in the case, Vereen’s sentence was modified to 10 years in prison, suspended to two years on home detention followed by four years on probation.

