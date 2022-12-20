FIRST ALERT: More rain arrives, frigid Christmas weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Frigid weather arrives this weekend, setting us up for the coldest Christmas since 1999.

WEDNESDAY

Rain will continue into early Wednesday before drier weather returns by lunchtime. Clouds will linger but most spots are dry by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures remain chilly, only climbing into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY

Another round of heavy rain arrives Thursday morning. While showers will linger throughout the day, the heaviest rain will exit by late morning.

We briefly turn warmer with temperatures pushing into the middle-60s.

A round of heavy rain arrives Thursday morning (WMBF)

FRIDAY

Winds turn gusty Friday with wind gusts close to 40 mph during the morning. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s but fall throughout the day. By Friday afternoon, most spots are back into the upper 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

A very cold but sunny forecast for the Christmas weekend. Temperatures fall into the lower 20s both Saturday and Sunday morning, with wind chills in the single digits early Saturday. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb above-freezing Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies prevail on Christmas Day but it won’t help to warm us up. With an afternoon high of 38°, that would make it the coldest Christmas since 1999.

Temperatures are stuck in the 30s all weekend (WMBF)

