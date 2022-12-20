Submit a Tip
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95

Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday along I-95.(Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop along I-95 in Florence County led to a major cocaine bust, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies stopped the car on Monday after seeing the car speeding near the 157 mile marker.

The sheriff’s office said deputies had probable cause to search the car and found 118 pounds of cocaine, $182,000 in cash and a gun. Deputies estimate the street value of the cocaine is around $9 million.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the driver of the car, 34-year-old Sheldon Alexander of Los Angeles, California, is a native of Trinidad and is in the country illegally.

Sheldon Alexander
Sheldon Alexander(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Alexander was arrested and charged him with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

Deputies also learned that at the time of the arrest, Alexander was out on bond for a murder charge out of California.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

