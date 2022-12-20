Fatal highway crash in Florence County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; SCHP investigating
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and two others are injured following a crash on Olanta Highway in Florence County Monday evening.
Master Trooper James Miller said the two-car crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road, 3 miles south of Effingham.
The crash happened when a 2004 Buick Rainier, driving north on Olanta Hwy attempted to turn left into a private driveway, and was struck by a 2019 Kia Sorrento which was driving southbound.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to McLeod Regional Medical Center, the front-seat passenger of the Kia Sorrento did not survive the crash.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.