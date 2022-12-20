Darlington Police Chief Davis takes charge 32 years after recruitment

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) -The Darlington Police Department has a new Chief, and they did not have to go far to find him. Formerly the assistant chief, Jimmy Davis has been sworn in as top cop.

“I still have a ticket book in my vehicle. This department is not big enough to take the ticket book away from the Chief,” said Davis.

In his first sit-down interview on his first full day as Police Chief, Davis said he has already hit the ground running, in a spot he has worked towards since stepping through the doors as a recruit 32 years ago.

“I grew up right down the street and still remember walking through the department halls then,” said Davis, who added it was because his bicycle was stolen and not because he was in trouble.

Over the past three decades, Davis has held nearly every job the department had to offer, including substitute crossing guard.

“It was one of those things you do when someone is out sick and the lowest person on the pole is told they have to fill in,” he said.

Davis takes over after Chief Kelvin Washington retired from the department for an elected position outside of the city.

“You take a little bit from your first chief, your second chief, and you add what the third chief brought in,” he said.

One of the areas of focus for Davis is improving community relations and policing. He says he wants to get out into the community and hear from residents and business owners.

“I still intend on being very active. I couldn’t ask the team to do something I wouldn’t do. I will be out there as much as this position will allow,” said Davis.

Davis has taken the helm of a department which is down eight officers and is actively recruiting new candidates.

“My ideal candidate is someone who is honest and has integrity. That is very important in police work,” said Davis.

The city has budgeted 29 sworn officers per year and is working on making the pay scale more competitive with surrounding agencies. The pay scale is yet to be determined.

With his first full day in the books as Chief, Davis wants to make something clear to the community and his staff.

“I hope to be a fair and consistent Chief. I hope to be an understanding Chief,” he said.

For more information and to apply for the open officer positions visit https://www.cityofdarlington.com/darlington-police-department/

