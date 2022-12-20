Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office identifies homeless man hit, killed by car in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office has released the name of a man who was hit and killed last week in the Conway area.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 61-year-old Michael Zavatsky. She said that Zavatsky was homeless.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened last Wednesday in the area of Highway 701 and Hairnook Road.

Troopers said that a 2002 Toyota Camry hit Zavatsky as both were heading south on Highway 701.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

