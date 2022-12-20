Coroner: 71-year-old woman victim of fatal 3-vehicle crash in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 71-year-old Galivants Ferry woman was the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Loris last week.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.

According to SCHP, a truck pulling a horse trailer traveling north on Hwy 19 came to a stop.

A Hyundai sedan was also traveling north on 19, and a Ford sedan was traveling south on 19.

The driver of the Hyundai, Carol Bashor, 71, of Galivants Ferry, died after rear-ending the truck and the second vehicle crashed into them.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Bashor died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.

The driver of the Ford sedan was injured. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

No other information is currently available.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

