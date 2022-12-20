Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

Brookgreen Gardens named its new Spanish goats Buddy and Jovie.
Brookgreen Gardens named its new Spanish goats Buddy and Jovie.(Source: Brookgreen Gardens)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions.

The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions.

The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the two main characters in the Christmas movie, “Elf.”

Brookgreen Gardens said it received fun holiday and Spanish-themed names for the goats who were born on Dec. 6.

You can go and see Buddy and Jovie at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm at Brookgreen Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. “resort” last week.
2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel
De'Marius Alewine
Warrants: Man pointed gun at group of six people along Myrtle Beach street
33-year-old mother victim of fatal Florence highway crash, spouse and child hospitalized coroner says
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Floats, golf carts, walkers welcome | Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
A cold rain continues early Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: More rain arrives, frigid Christmas weekend ahead
The Family Fun Zone at Myrtle Beach's Winter Wonderland at the Beach
Forecasted wind, rain forces Family Fun Zone at Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland to close for season