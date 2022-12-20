Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions.

The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions.

The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the two main characters in the Christmas movie, “Elf.”

Brookgreen Gardens said it received fun holiday and Spanish-themed names for the goats who were born on Dec. 6.

You can go and see Buddy and Jovie at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm at Brookgreen Gardens.

