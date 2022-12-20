Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Forecasted wind, rain forces Family Fun Zone at Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland to close for season

The Family Fun Zone at Myrtle Beach's Winter Wonderland at the Beach
The Family Fun Zone at Myrtle Beach's Winter Wonderland at the Beach(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The high wind and rain projected for the end of the week forced the city of Myrtle Beach to make a tough decision.

The city will close down the Family Fun Zone at Winter Wonderland at the Beach for the season because of Mother Nature.

The city explained that the inflatables at the Family Fun Zone can’t be safely operated with the high wind gusts and rain, which are expected to happen on Thursday and Friday, and those are the final two days it would be up and running.

But the lights at Winter Wonderland will continue to stay on through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

CLICK HERE for more Winter Wonderland at the Beach details on the city’s events list.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a shooting on Cedar St
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. “resort” last week.
2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel
De'Marius Alewine
Warrants: Man pointed gun at group of six people along Myrtle Beach street
33-year-old mother victim of fatal Florence highway crash, spouse and child hospitalized coroner says
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Floats, golf carts, walkers welcome | Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week
Brookgreen Gardens named its new Spanish goats Buddy and Jovie.
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
A cold rain continues early Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: More rain arrives, frigid Christmas weekend ahead