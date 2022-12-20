Forecasted wind, rain forces Family Fun Zone at Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland to close for season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The high wind and rain projected for the end of the week forced the city of Myrtle Beach to make a tough decision.

The city will close down the Family Fun Zone at Winter Wonderland at the Beach for the season because of Mother Nature.

The city explained that the inflatables at the Family Fun Zone can’t be safely operated with the high wind gusts and rain, which are expected to happen on Thursday and Friday, and those are the final two days it would be up and running.

But the lights at Winter Wonderland will continue to stay on through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

