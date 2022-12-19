Warrants: Man pointed gun at group of six people along Myrtle Beach street

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody over the weekend after police said he pointed a gun at a group of people in Myrtle Beach.

The group of six people told police that around 6 p.m. Saturday they were walking down Nance Street heading toward Canal Street when they walked past the suspect identified as De’Marius Alewine, according to arrest warrants.

Warrants show Alewine yelled out the name of one of the people in the group and then “pulled a firearm from his pocket, racked the slide,” and then pointed the gun at the six people.

The victims told the suspect they were going to call the police and he ran towards Grey Street, which is where officers detained him.

Alewine is charged with six counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

