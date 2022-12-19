Submit a Tip
Sentencing date scheduled for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Horry County grandmother

Dominique Brand
Dominique Brand((Source: HCPD))
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man convicted of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old woman will learn his prison sentence in the new year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dominique Brand’s sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023.

A judge found Brand guilty in September on all three counts, which were kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.

Authorities said that Brand kidnapped 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols in March 2021, forced her to drive him to North Carolina and then back to South Carolina. They said he ended up shooting and killing her in Marion County behind an abandoned grocery store.

Prosecutors said that Brand’s DNA was found in Elvington’s home and car. They said they even found his DNA on a piece of frozen pizza that he cooked and ate before kidnapping Elvington.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

